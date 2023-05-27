Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

