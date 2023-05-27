D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 176.25 and last traded at 176.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 185.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 187.68.

About D’Ieteren Group

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

Further Reading

