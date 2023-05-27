Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTOC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,377,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,135,780 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 910,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 130,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 105,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTOC remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.