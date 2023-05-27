Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$145.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.53 million.
APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,026. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
