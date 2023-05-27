Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Jin Zhao Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Diodes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

