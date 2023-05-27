Divergent Wealth Advisors Purchases 35,470 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 49.6% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $198,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IVV stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.