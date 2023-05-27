Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Trading Down 0.8%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. 14,795 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Co Plc engages in the production and distribution of natural gas and crude oil. It focuses on assets of Appalachian Basin of the United States of America. The company was founded by Robert Russell Hutson Jr. in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.