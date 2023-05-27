DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after buying an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 344,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 283,478 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

