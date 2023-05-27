Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.73-6.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

