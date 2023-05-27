Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.07) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.
Domo Trading Down 13.7 %
NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $12.80 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domo
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
About Domo
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.