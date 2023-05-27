Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.07) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

Domo Trading Down 13.7 %

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $12.80 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 554,810 shares of company stock worth $7,814,329. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

