DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 222.4% in May

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.
