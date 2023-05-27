DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 222.4% in May

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 50,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,703. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,623,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 408,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

