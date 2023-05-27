Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Duolingo by 74.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Duolingo by 182.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUOL traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. 507,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $157.42.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 4,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $690,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,792,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,641. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

