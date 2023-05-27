DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

