Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 421.1% in May

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 421.1% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

