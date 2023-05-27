e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.72 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,934,000 after buying an additional 404,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

