EAC Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.85 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, EAC has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $14.85 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00330397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00300143 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.