EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on July 14th

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 125.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $162.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $180.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

