Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

ETN stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.46. 4,137,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,827. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

