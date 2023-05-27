ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 754.2% in May

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 754.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I engages in the ownership of royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.