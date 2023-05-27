eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $484.74 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. eCash has a market cap of $484.74 million and $2.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,793.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00424480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00121740 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000458 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,399,160,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

