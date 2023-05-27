Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 2.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 3.78% of Elanco Animal Health worth $219,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

