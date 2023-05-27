Elastos (ELA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006657 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

