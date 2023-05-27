Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.06

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.06 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.01). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.92. The company has a market capitalization of £67.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,716.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Eleco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eleco’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

