Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Price Performance

Shares of SOLOW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 14,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

