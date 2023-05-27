Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Reaches $774,181.40

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $39.09 million and $774,181.40 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008646 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,727,197 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

