Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS EGMCF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Emergent Metals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

