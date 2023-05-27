Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Update

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
OTCMKTS EGMCF remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Emergent Metals has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
About Emergent Metals
