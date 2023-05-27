Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Up 4.0 %

MSN stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

