Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.62 million-$238.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.34 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.75.

Endava Price Performance

Endava stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 283,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 22,000.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

