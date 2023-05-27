Energi (NRG) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Energi has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $123,902.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,864,451 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

