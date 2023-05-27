Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.89. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 3,046 shares trading hands.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, February 6th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.
