Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $1.89. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 3,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 35.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

