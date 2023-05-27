Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.87

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.87 and traded as low as C$19.47. Enerplus shares last traded at C$19.75, with a volume of 385,587 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$744.98 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.5291005 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

