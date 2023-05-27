EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EnerSys Price Performance
EnerSys stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.