EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EnerSys Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.64.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
See Also
