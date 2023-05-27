EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

