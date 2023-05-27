Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,738.75 ($21.63).

ENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.63) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.45) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,402 ($17.44) on Friday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,379.11. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,333.33%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

