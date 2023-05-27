EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $959.27 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. EOS has a market cap of $959.27 million and $96.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003314 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003204 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003023 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000980 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,228,986 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,231,392 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

