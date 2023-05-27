EOS (EOS) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $960.26 million and $75.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003330 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003192 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003028 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,249,289 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,253,876 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

