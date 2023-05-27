EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 7,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

EQ Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.21.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

