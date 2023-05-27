Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AECOM’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ACM stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.