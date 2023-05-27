Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (AEG, BDC, BFS, CONN, CW, EGY, FSLR, GASS, HWKN, NVR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 27th:
Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
