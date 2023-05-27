Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (AEG, BDC, BFS, CONN, CW, EGY, FSLR, GASS, HWKN, NVR)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 27th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

