Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $245,245.42 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $96.38 million and $245,245.42 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,782.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00330931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00564086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00424437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,722,157 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

