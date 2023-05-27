Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.83 million and approximately $314,728.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,772.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00328185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00565146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00067296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00423766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,694,005 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

