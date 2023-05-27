Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $266,553.01 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00005151 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $95.80 million and approximately $266,553.01 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,680.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00329280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00566424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00423637 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,712,008 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

