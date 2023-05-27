Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

FLRAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital started coverage on Essentra in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 255 ($3.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of FLRAF stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Essentra has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

