Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70.06 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $70.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.98 or 0.00067303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,720.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00327408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00564027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00423864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,144,536 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

