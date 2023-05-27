Ethereum (ETH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $219.50 billion and approximately $3.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,825.25 or 0.06822076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,256,773 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

