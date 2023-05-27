Euronav NV Declares Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 98.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 1.7 %

EURN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,629. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Euronav by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DNB Markets increased their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.