European Metals (ASX:EMH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.70

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX:EMH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$32.70 ($21.80) and traded as low as A$31.15 ($20.77). European Metals shares last traded at A$31.50 ($21.00), with a volume of 209,493 shares changing hands.

European Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$32.70 and its 200-day moving average is A$36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 38.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

European Metals Company Profile

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of Cinovec lithium and tin projects in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014. European Metals Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

