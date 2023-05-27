EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 5,465 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
EverCommerce stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.