EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Shane Driggers Sells 5,465 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EverCommerce by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

