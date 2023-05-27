Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
