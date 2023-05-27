Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.